India, Russia Reaffirm Defence Ties at 22nd Inter-Governmental Commission Meet

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh and Russian Defence Minister Mr Andrei Belousov co-chaired the 22nd session of the India–Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military & Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC) at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi on 4 December 2025. The meeting comes ahead of the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit between Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin, underscoring the strategic depth and continuity of the bilateral partnership.

Both sides reiterated that India–Russia ties are anchored in trust, common principles, strategic convergence and mutual respect, forming the backbone of a partnership that has spanned decades of defence, political, scientific and economic cooperation.

India Reaffirms Push for Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Defence

During the meeting, Shri Rajnath Singh highlighted India’s commitment to strengthening the indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem under the national vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He stressed the importance of:

Expanding local production capabilities

Enhancing defence exports

Collaborating on niche and frontier technologies

Deepening co-production and co-development projects

The Raksha Mantri emphasised that India seeks partnerships that not only meet immediate defence needs but also support long-term capacity building and technological self-reliance.

Russia Signals Strong Support for India’s Defence Modernisation

Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov expressed Russia’s unwavering commitment to expanding its defence partnership with India. He remarked that the relationship is rooted in decades of friendship, battlefield camaraderie, and strategic cooperation.

He affirmed that the Russian defence industry stands ready to support India in strengthening:

Local production of defence platforms

Joint R&D initiatives

Transfer of technology

Production of advanced weapon systems

Minister Belousov also extended an invitation to Shri Rajnath Singh to visit Russia in 2026 to co-chair the 23rd session of IRIGC-M&MTC, signalling a continued upward trajectory in bilateral defence cooperation.

Protocol Signed, Charting Future Defence Cooperation

At the conclusion of the session, both Ministers signed the Protocol of the 22nd IRIGC-M&MTC, which outlines key areas of ongoing and future collaboration. The protocol covers:

Military-technical cooperation

Upgrades and servicing of defence platforms

Joint development of advanced systems

Training and capacity building

Strategic consultations and institutional cooperation

The signing reaffirms both nations’ intent to advance a long-term, structured and results-oriented defence partnership.

Tributes at National War Memorial

Before the meeting, Shri Rajnath Singh and Minister Belousov laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, honouring India’s soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation. The Russian Minister also inspected a Ceremonial Tri-Service Guard of Honour, reflecting the deep military-to-military respect shared by the two countries.

A Partnership Built on Stability, Trust and Strategic Convergence

The 22nd IRIGC session highlighted the enduring relevance of the India–Russia defence relationship, which remains one of the most robust pillars of their Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. The discussions reaffirmed that both nations remain committed to:

Joint production and modernisation of defence platforms

Strategic autonomy and secure supply chains

Collaborative innovation in emerging technologies

Long-term military and technical cooperation

As India expands its indigenous capabilities and Russia remains a key defence partner, the relationship continues to evolve in ways that strengthen regional stability and strategic balance.