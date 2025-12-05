Left Menu

Five policemen trapped on TN mountain rescued

PTI | Tenkasi(Tn) | Updated: 05-12-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 11:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Five policemen trapped on a mountain in this district were rescued after an overnight operation in the slippery terrain, police said on Friday.

The cops who had gone to nab a history sheeter apparently could not descend from the hill in Kadayam as the terrain became slippery due to rain.

''Following information that five policemen were trapped on the mountain, the fire and rescue services personnel launched a search operation and rescued them in the wee hours of today,'' the police official said.

Police commandos too had joined the fire and rescue services department personnel in the rescue operation that commenced at 11 pm on December 4. All the rescued cops were safe, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

