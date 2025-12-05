Left Menu

International Wildlife Trafficker Nabbed in India: A Major Clampdown

The Madhya Pradesh State Tiger Strike Force and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau apprehended Yangchen Lachungpa, wanted for wildlife offenses under an INTERPOL Red Notice. The operation highlights her involvement in an international trafficking network. The arrest is a significant step in India's crackdown on illegal wildlife trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 16:36 IST
International Wildlife Trafficker Nabbed in India: A Major Clampdown
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh State Tiger Strike Force, in partnership with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, has successfully apprehended an international wildlife offender, Yangchen Lachungpa, under an INTERPOL Red Notice.

Lachungpa, detained on December 2 in Lachung, North Sikkim, is linked to a trafficking network spanning India, Nepal, Tibet, and Bhutan. This capture marks a critical moment in India's efforts to combat wildlife crime.

The Sikkim Police, forest department, and judiciary played vital roles, with Lachungpa now set for legal proceedings in Narmadapuram. Her capture may unveil further insights into the wildlife trafficking networks targeting India's species.

TRENDING

1
India's forex reserves drop by USD 1.877 billion to USD 686.227 billion during the week ended November 28, says RBI.

India's forex reserves drop by USD 1.877 billion to USD 686.227 billion duri...

 Global
2
Cloudflare's Wave: Another Outage Ripple Effect

Cloudflare's Wave: Another Outage Ripple Effect

 Spain
3
Gold Heist in Sabarimala: Global Conspiracy Unveiled

Gold Heist in Sabarimala: Global Conspiracy Unveiled

 India
4
Controversy Over Religious Quotas in Jammu Medical Admissions

Controversy Over Religious Quotas in Jammu Medical Admissions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025