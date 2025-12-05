International Wildlife Trafficker Nabbed in India: A Major Clampdown
The Madhya Pradesh State Tiger Strike Force and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau apprehended Yangchen Lachungpa, wanted for wildlife offenses under an INTERPOL Red Notice. The operation highlights her involvement in an international trafficking network. The arrest is a significant step in India's crackdown on illegal wildlife trade.
- Country:
- India
The Madhya Pradesh State Tiger Strike Force, in partnership with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, has successfully apprehended an international wildlife offender, Yangchen Lachungpa, under an INTERPOL Red Notice.
Lachungpa, detained on December 2 in Lachung, North Sikkim, is linked to a trafficking network spanning India, Nepal, Tibet, and Bhutan. This capture marks a critical moment in India's efforts to combat wildlife crime.
The Sikkim Police, forest department, and judiciary played vital roles, with Lachungpa now set for legal proceedings in Narmadapuram. Her capture may unveil further insights into the wildlife trafficking networks targeting India's species.
ALSO READ
IndiGo Turbulence: Flight Cancellations Rock Indian Skies
Boosting India's Cooperative Sector for Economic Transformation
IndiGo's On-Time Turbulence: Inside India's Aviation Crisis
Crisis Looms Over Indian Super League's Future Amidst Commercial Uncertainty
Discussions have begun on FTA between India and Eurasian Economic Union, says PM Modi.