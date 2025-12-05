International Wildlife Trafficker Nabbed in India: A Major Clampdown

The Madhya Pradesh State Tiger Strike Force, in partnership with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, has successfully apprehended an international wildlife offender, Yangchen Lachungpa, under an INTERPOL Red Notice.

Lachungpa, detained on December 2 in Lachung, North Sikkim, is linked to a trafficking network spanning India, Nepal, Tibet, and Bhutan. This capture marks a critical moment in India's efforts to combat wildlife crime.

The Sikkim Police, forest department, and judiciary played vital roles, with Lachungpa now set for legal proceedings in Narmadapuram. Her capture may unveil further insights into the wildlife trafficking networks targeting India's species.