Left Menu

Lithuania Declares State of Emergency Amid Balloon Incursions

Lithuania has declared a state of emergency due to repeated disruptions by smuggler balloons from Belarus. The balloons, blamed for air traffic issues and considered a 'hybrid attack,' prompted Lithuania to seek military support for border enforcement, heightening tensions with Belarus, a Russian ally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 18:11 IST
Lithuania Declares State of Emergency Amid Balloon Incursions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move signaling increased tensions in Eastern Europe, Lithuania declared a state of emergency on Tuesday due to repeated incursions by smuggler balloons originating from Belarus.

The Lithuanian government claims these balloons, used for cigarette smuggling, pose a threat to national security and have repeatedly disrupted air traffic at Vilnius airport, which had to be closed several times recently.

The action comes as Lithuania seeks parliamentary approval for military involvement alongside police and border guards to manage the situation. Belarus denies responsibility, describing the situation as exaggerated by Lithuania, further straining relations between the two neighboring nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025