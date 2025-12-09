Lithuania Declares State of Emergency Amid Balloon Incursions
Lithuania has declared a state of emergency due to repeated disruptions by smuggler balloons from Belarus. The balloons, blamed for air traffic issues and considered a 'hybrid attack,' prompted Lithuania to seek military support for border enforcement, heightening tensions with Belarus, a Russian ally.
In a move signaling increased tensions in Eastern Europe, Lithuania declared a state of emergency on Tuesday due to repeated incursions by smuggler balloons originating from Belarus.
The Lithuanian government claims these balloons, used for cigarette smuggling, pose a threat to national security and have repeatedly disrupted air traffic at Vilnius airport, which had to be closed several times recently.
The action comes as Lithuania seeks parliamentary approval for military involvement alongside police and border guards to manage the situation. Belarus denies responsibility, describing the situation as exaggerated by Lithuania, further straining relations between the two neighboring nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
