Census 2027: New Dimensions in Migration Data Collection

The upcoming Census 2027 will introduce comprehensive questions focusing on the duration of stay at current residences and migration reasons, according to a recent disclosure in the Lok Sabha.

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, highlighted that this data will be gathered based on where individuals are found during enumeration.

The digital Census, set for two phases, will also integrate caste enumeration, marking significant advancements in data collection techniques.

