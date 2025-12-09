Left Menu

Census 2027: New Dimensions in Migration Data Collection

Census 2027 aims to collect detailed data on migration patterns, including the duration of stay and reasons for migration. Conducted in two phases, it will involve digital methods and include caste enumeration. This effort addresses counting migrant workers and temporary residents, reflecting strategic planning adjustments in the Census approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 18:30 IST
Census 2027: New Dimensions in Migration Data Collection
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming Census 2027 will introduce comprehensive questions focusing on the duration of stay at current residences and migration reasons, according to a recent disclosure in the Lok Sabha.

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, highlighted that this data will be gathered based on where individuals are found during enumeration.

The digital Census, set for two phases, will also integrate caste enumeration, marking significant advancements in data collection techniques.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025