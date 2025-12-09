Census 2027: New Dimensions in Migration Data Collection
Census 2027 aims to collect detailed data on migration patterns, including the duration of stay and reasons for migration. Conducted in two phases, it will involve digital methods and include caste enumeration. This effort addresses counting migrant workers and temporary residents, reflecting strategic planning adjustments in the Census approach.
The upcoming Census 2027 will introduce comprehensive questions focusing on the duration of stay at current residences and migration reasons, according to a recent disclosure in the Lok Sabha.
Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, highlighted that this data will be gathered based on where individuals are found during enumeration.
The digital Census, set for two phases, will also integrate caste enumeration, marking significant advancements in data collection techniques.
