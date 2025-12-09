Goa Government Initiates Nightclub Safety Reforms
Following a devastating fire incident, the Goa government has set up a high-level committee to create SOPs and conduct safety audits for nightclubs, bars, and other tourist venues. The committee will assess current safety standards and recommend necessary improvements to prevent similar future tragedies.
The Goa government has swiftly responded to a tragic fire incident by forming a high-level committee tasked with overhauling safety protocols for nightlife and tourist venues in the region. This move comes after a deadly blaze claimed 25 lives at the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, prompting urgent action to avert future disasters.
Investigations revealed multiple safety violations at the establishment, which operated without essential fire department clearances. The newly established five-member panel is charged with reviewing and suggesting enhancements for existing safety measures, including licenses, structural stability, and emergency preparedness.
Headed by Revenue Secretary Sandip Jacques, the committee is comprised of high-ranking officials from various departments. It is mandated to deliver a comprehensive report within a month, detailing required safety infrastructure improvements and standard operating procedures to ensure the safe functioning of entertainment venues across Goa.
