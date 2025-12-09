In a sweeping legal action, a federal judge has orchestrated raids on the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and various soccer clubs across Argentina. The raids, executed by federal police, are part of an ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering activities involving the financial services firm Sur Finanzas, according to reports from La Nacion.

The judicial order extends to over ten soccer clubs, prominently featuring top-tier teams such as Racing, San Lorenzo, and Independiente. This targeted probe arises from claims of illicit fund transfers between Sur Finanzas and these soccer institutions. The raids have further escalated the contentious debate between AFA president Claudio Tapia and President Javier Milei concerning the commercialization of Argentine soccer.

As the investigation unfolds, tensions mount between the advocates of nonprofit stewardship of soccer clubs and those like President Milei, who argue for a transition to privatization. No immediate comments were available from Sur Finanzas, the AFA, or the clubs involved, as the legal scrutiny intensifies.