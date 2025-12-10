Left Menu

Healthcare Halt: Haryana Doctors Extend Strike Indefinitely

Haryana government doctors have extended their strike indefinitely, protesting the unfulfilled demand for a modified assured career progression scheme. While the government has met most demands, doctors remain unsatisfied and resistant to ESMA-imposed restrictions. State health services continue with alternative staffing to mitigate strike impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ambala | Updated: 10-12-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 21:39 IST
  • India

In Haryana, government doctors have escalated their protest by extending an indefinite strike. They demand the implementation of the modified assured career progression scheme, a demand yet unmet by the government despite promises.

While Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini claims that three key demands have been addressed, including the creation of a specialized cadre for doctors and travel allowances, the direct recruitment of senior medical officers has been halted. However, the contentious career progression scheme remains unresolved.

In response, authorities invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act to curb the strike. Despite disruptions, healthcare services continue with staffing from medical colleges and the Ayush department to avoid public inconvenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

