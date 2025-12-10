Healthcare Halt: Haryana Doctors Extend Strike Indefinitely

In Haryana, government doctors have escalated their protest by extending an indefinite strike. They demand the implementation of the modified assured career progression scheme, a demand yet unmet by the government despite promises.

While Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini claims that three key demands have been addressed, including the creation of a specialized cadre for doctors and travel allowances, the direct recruitment of senior medical officers has been halted. However, the contentious career progression scheme remains unresolved.

In response, authorities invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act to curb the strike. Despite disruptions, healthcare services continue with staffing from medical colleges and the Ayush department to avoid public inconvenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)