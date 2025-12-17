Left Menu

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Undivested Shares

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford, previously CEO of Republic Airways, is under scrutiny for not divesting from the airline despite an ethics agreement. While recusing himself from air-related decisions, Bedford cites personal commitments for delays. A recent merger increased pressure for compliance.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford is receiving criticism for failing to divest from Republic Airways, despite an existing ethics agreement. This controversy emerged after Bedford disclosed he still holds shares in the airline.

Bedford, having once served as Republic's CEO, reportedly holds shares worth between $6 million and $30 million. Despite his assurance to divest within 90 days after his July confirmation, complications emerged, particularly after a merger with Mesa Air Group.

Democratic U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell criticized Bedford's delay, and the Office of Government Ethics made it clear being busy was not an excuse for postponing divestiture. Bedford plans to address this matter in a Senate Commerce Committee hearing, though both he and the FAA declined comments earlier.

