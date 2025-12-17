Left Menu

Jail Riot Chaos: Superintendent Injured in Prisoner Clash

A violent clash among inmates at Central Jail on Tajpur Road left the jail superintendent seriously injured. The altercation began with a scuffle during a routine check. Inmates allegedly attacked officials and police, leading to heavy police deployment to restore order. The jail minister seeks a detailed report.

A violent incident erupted at Central Jail on Tajpur Road when a scuffle between inmates turned into a major altercation. Jail officers were performing a routine check when inmates attacked, injuring the jail superintendent.

The clash intensified as around 200 inmates reportedly targeted police personnel. Superintendent Kulwant Sidhu, who tried to intervene, was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The Punjab Jail Minister has called for a thorough investigation, and Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma dispatched a heavy police presence to regain control. Sirens from the jail blared for nearly 20 minutes, but no official statements have been made by the authorities yet.

