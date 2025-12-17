Left Menu

West Bengal's Comprehensive Voter Roll Update Amid 2026 Poll Preparations

The Election Commission of West Bengal is conducting Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls ahead of the 2026 assembly polls, engaging 1.36 crore voters for hearings. The initiative involves updating voter lists, removing discrepancies, and ensuring voters' details are accurate. Political collaboration has been acknowledged in the process.

Updated: 17-12-2025 08:52 IST
The Election Commission of West Bengal is conducting a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, involving 1.36 crore voters who will be called for hearings. This initiative aims to ensure updated and accurate voter profiles in preparation for the 2026 assembly elections.

Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal highlighted that despite being a large state, West Bengal completed the SIR exercise within the stipulated timeframe. The review has led to the deletion of over 58 lakh voters due to reasons like death and migration, as the Commission strives for clean and precise voter rolls.

Door-to-door visits by booth-level officers have commenced to inform relevant voters about the hearings. Emphasizing the importance of political collaboration, Agarwal acknowledged the assistance provided by political party agents during the process. The Commission has also proposed delegating more authority to Additional Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) to streamline the revision process further.

