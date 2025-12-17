Govt Launches DESIGN for BioE3 Challenge to Empower Youth in Bioeconomy

The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the landmark BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment) policy on 24 August 2024. Formulated by the Department of Biotechnology, the BioE3 policy aims to create convergence between biotechnology, engineering and digitalisation to promote a sustainable, equitable and innovation-led future through bio-manufacturing. The policy envisions a green, clean, prosperous and Atmanirbhar Bharat, contributing significantly to the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

In alignment with the Prime Minister’s call for youth participation during his 15 August 2025 address, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, launched the “D.E.S.I.G.N for BioE3 Challenge”, themed “Empowering Youth to Solve Critical Issues of Their TIMES.” The challenge is structured to engage students, innovators, and citizens in creating transformative, sustainable bio-based solutions.

The challenge features two participation categories:

Category 1 – Open to school students from Class 6 to Class 12.Category 2 – Open to all Indian citizens, encouraging grassroots innovators and creative thinkers.

The initiative empowers young minds to contribute ideas aligned with the BioE3 Policy, focusing on sustainability, clean technologies, circular economy, and self-reliance. Participants are encouraged to submit imaginative, concise video ideas (Category 1) or detailed concept proposals (Category 2), highlighting novelty, feasibility, and the potential societal impact of their solutions.

Key Dates

The DESIGN for BioE3 Challenge is a year-long initiative, opening on the 1st of every month and closing on the 20th, until 1 October 2026.The first month of submissions closed on 20 November 2025, while the second round will run from 1 to 20 December 2025.

Registration Links

Category 1 (Students):🔗 Registration: http://innovateindia.mygov.in/bioe3/🔗 RFP: https://dbtindia.gov.in/sites/default/files/Category%201%20of%20D.E.S.I.G.N%20for%20BioE3%20challenge%20%287%29%204th%20November%202025%20%281%29_0.pdf

Category 2 (Citizens):🔗 Registration: http://www.bric.nic.in/bioe3challenge/guidelines.php🔗 RFP: https://dbtindia.gov.in/sites/default/files/RFP_Category%202%20English_0.pdf

Prizes and Opportunities

Category 1 (School Students):

Top 10 performers each month will receive a Certificate of Merit signed by the Minister of State (I/C) for S&T.

20–30 additional participants will be awarded Certificates of Appreciation monthly.

Selected students may gain access to BIRAC’s EYUVA/BioNEST incubation centres to further refine and test their ideas.

Category 2 (Open Category):

Top 10 monthly winners will receive ₹1 lakh each under Round 1 for 12 consecutive months starting November 2025.

Up to 100 grants, each up to ₹25 lakh, will be awarded in Round 2 to support the transition of promising ideas into real-world bio-based innovations.

The DESIGN for BioE3 Challenge reflects India’s commitment to nurturing youth-led innovation, strengthening the bioeconomy, and accelerating progress toward a sustainable, self-reliant future. By mobilising students, innovators and citizens across the country, the initiative aims to build a robust pipeline of ideas that can transform emerging challenges into opportunities.