Strengthening Justice: Welcoming The Supreme Court's New Guardians

In a landmark event on Wednesday, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant extended a warm welcome to seven new judges appointed to the Supreme Court in 2025. The CJI commended the judges for their collective contribution, which promises to reinforce the Court's dedication to constitutional principles.

Addressing the judges, CJI Kant spoke of their profound legal acumen and commitment to the judiciary's cause, which promises not only to maintain but also uplift the Supreme Court's jurisprudential authority. The event, organized by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), honored Justices K Vinod Chandran, Joymalya Bagchi, N V Anjaria, Vijay Bishnoi, A S Chandurkar, Alok Aradhe, and Vipul M Pancholi.

Highlighting the importance of unity and harmony, Justice Bagchi advocated for close collaboration between the judiciary and legal community to ensure justice reaches society's weakest members. Meanwhile, Justice Pancholi emphasized the critical balance between an independent judiciary and accountability, noting that a court's true power lies in its credibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)