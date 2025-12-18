Left Menu

Diplomatic Talks Intensify Over Hezbollah Disarmament Amid Ceasefire Strains

French, Saudi Arabian, and American officials met with the Lebanese army chief in Paris to finalize a plan for Hezbollah's disarmament. Despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire, tensions persist. The talks focus on bolstering disarmament mechanisms and preventing Israel from escalating the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 19:35 IST
In Paris, French, Saudi Arabian, and American officials convened with Lebanon's military chief to draft an actionable strategy for the disarmament of the Hezbollah group, diplomatic sources revealed on Thursday. Their aim was to establish a reliable framework that could effectively implement the 2024 U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah after a prolonged period of conflict.

The heightened tensions see Israel questioning Lebanon's commitment to disarmament, with frequent accusations of treaty violations. Israel has ramped up its airstrikes on Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon, even reaching into Beirut. France's foreign ministry spokesperson confirmed a consensus on enhancing the current ceasefire mechanism during the Paris talks.

As concerns rise over the delicate ceasefire's potential collapse, the discussions sought to design a comprehensive plan to safeguard the disarmament process, while mitigating Israeli military actions. Analysts express worry that Lebanon's approaching 2026 elections could stymie progress as political pressures mount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

