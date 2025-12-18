Trinamool Congress Accuses Government Over 'Mockery' of Parliament
Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien criticized the Union government for allegedly undermining parliamentary procedure during the Rajya Sabha's discussion on the VB-G RAM G Bill. The TMC claims the Bill threatens the integrity of MNREGA and Gandhi's legacy, with procedural norms being ignored during its late-night debate.
In a sharp critique from the Trinamool Congress, leader Derek O'Brien accused the Union government of making a mockery of Parliament during the Rajya Sabha's debate on the VB-G RAM G Bill.
He denounced the Bill as 'draconian' and claimed it was set to 'murder MNREGA and the Mahatma'. The session, which started at 6:40 PM, was scheduled to extend into the early morning hours.
The Rajya Sabha had included the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, for discussion without prior allocation of discussion time, leading to further criticism from TMC members.
