Daring Escape and Swift Recapture: Cybercrime Suspect's Brief Flight

Manjit Mahato, accused of cybercrime, managed a brief escape from Haryana Police custody during transit. The incident occurred at a hotel stop in Bilgram. Under swift actions led by Superintendent Ashok Kumar Meena, local police arrested Mahato within five hours using intelligence and surveillance. Legal proceedings continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hardoi | Updated: 20-12-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 16:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a daring escape on Saturday, Manjit Mahato, a cybercrime suspect, temporarily evaded Haryana Police custody. The arrest followed his managed flight during a transit stop in Bilgram, where the cybercrime team had paused at a local hotel.

Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar reported the incident, triggering a swift response from authorities. Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena immediately mobilized a special team under Circle Officer Ravi Prakash to track down the fugitive.

Leveraging local intelligence and CCTV data, Bilgram police apprehended Mahato within five hours, marking a rapid closure to his short-lived evasion. Further legal proceedings against Mahato are currently ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

