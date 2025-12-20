Daring Escape and Swift Recapture: Cybercrime Suspect's Brief Flight

In a daring escape on Saturday, Manjit Mahato, a cybercrime suspect, temporarily evaded Haryana Police custody. The arrest followed his managed flight during a transit stop in Bilgram, where the cybercrime team had paused at a local hotel.

Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar reported the incident, triggering a swift response from authorities. Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena immediately mobilized a special team under Circle Officer Ravi Prakash to track down the fugitive.

Leveraging local intelligence and CCTV data, Bilgram police apprehended Mahato within five hours, marking a rapid closure to his short-lived evasion. Further legal proceedings against Mahato are currently ongoing.

