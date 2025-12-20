Daring Escape and Swift Recapture: Cybercrime Suspect's Brief Flight
Manjit Mahato, accused of cybercrime, managed a brief escape from Haryana Police custody during transit. The incident occurred at a hotel stop in Bilgram. Under swift actions led by Superintendent Ashok Kumar Meena, local police arrested Mahato within five hours using intelligence and surveillance. Legal proceedings continue.
- Country:
- India
In a daring escape on Saturday, Manjit Mahato, a cybercrime suspect, temporarily evaded Haryana Police custody. The arrest followed his managed flight during a transit stop in Bilgram, where the cybercrime team had paused at a local hotel.
Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar reported the incident, triggering a swift response from authorities. Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena immediately mobilized a special team under Circle Officer Ravi Prakash to track down the fugitive.
Leveraging local intelligence and CCTV data, Bilgram police apprehended Mahato within five hours, marking a rapid closure to his short-lived evasion. Further legal proceedings against Mahato are currently ongoing.
