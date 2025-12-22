Left Menu

CBI Arrests Ex-MP's Children in High-Profile Realtor Murder Case

The CBI has arrested the children of former MP D K Audikesavulu and Deputy SP SY Mohan in connection with the mysterious death of realtor K Raghunath. This comes after property disputes emerged following Audikesavulu's death in 2013. The case involves allegations of conspiracy, cheating, and forgery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 20:07 IST
CBI Arrests Ex-MP's Children in High-Profile Realtor Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the son and daughter of former MP D K Audikesavulu in connection with the mysterious death of K Raghunath, a prominent realtor with ties to the former lawmaker. The arrests signal a major development in the high-profile case.

Authorities also detained SY Mohan, a Deputy SP currently stationed at the State Human Rights Commission in Bangalore, indicating the complex and intertwined nature of the investigation.

Following Audikesavulu's death in 2013, disputes arose between Raghunath and the MP's heirs over property claims. In 2019, Raghunath died under suspicious circumstances, prompting the Karnataka High Court to order a CBI probe, now expanded to include charges of conspiracy, cheating, and forgery.

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025