CBI Arrests Ex-MP's Children in High-Profile Realtor Murder Case
The CBI has arrested the children of former MP D K Audikesavulu and Deputy SP SY Mohan in connection with the mysterious death of realtor K Raghunath. This comes after property disputes emerged following Audikesavulu's death in 2013. The case involves allegations of conspiracy, cheating, and forgery.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the son and daughter of former MP D K Audikesavulu in connection with the mysterious death of K Raghunath, a prominent realtor with ties to the former lawmaker. The arrests signal a major development in the high-profile case.
Authorities also detained SY Mohan, a Deputy SP currently stationed at the State Human Rights Commission in Bangalore, indicating the complex and intertwined nature of the investigation.
Following Audikesavulu's death in 2013, disputes arose between Raghunath and the MP's heirs over property claims. In 2019, Raghunath died under suspicious circumstances, prompting the Karnataka High Court to order a CBI probe, now expanded to include charges of conspiracy, cheating, and forgery.
