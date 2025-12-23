Left Menu

Kerala High Court's Disposal Surge: A Step Toward Justice Efficiency

In 2025, the Kerala High Court achieved a remarkable increase in case disposals with a rise of over six percent from the previous year. Despite significant achievements, the challenge of high case pendency persists, highlighting the need for systemic reforms to enhance the justice delivery framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 23-12-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:01 IST
Kerala High Court's Disposal Surge: A Step Toward Justice Efficiency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has recorded a notable surge in case disposals for 2025, marking a rise of over six percent compared to 2024 figures. Official reports indicate that the court disposed of 1,09,239 cases in 2025, a significant increase from 1,02,963 the previous year.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan led in individual performances, disposing of 15,026 cases, followed by Justices C S Dias, Bechu Kurian Thomas, and C P Mohammed Nias D. The collective efforts of the bench and bar have been commended for streamlining procedures and enhancing courtroom productivity.

Despite these achievements, pending cases remain a critical issue. Over 2,07,081 civil cases are currently pending, with 1,47,963 pending for over a year. Similarly, the criminal docket shows 50,785 pending cases, necessitating further reforms for a more efficient judicial process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025