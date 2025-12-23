Kerala High Court's Disposal Surge: A Step Toward Justice Efficiency

The Kerala High Court has recorded a notable surge in case disposals for 2025, marking a rise of over six percent compared to 2024 figures. Official reports indicate that the court disposed of 1,09,239 cases in 2025, a significant increase from 1,02,963 the previous year.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan led in individual performances, disposing of 15,026 cases, followed by Justices C S Dias, Bechu Kurian Thomas, and C P Mohammed Nias D. The collective efforts of the bench and bar have been commended for streamlining procedures and enhancing courtroom productivity.

Despite these achievements, pending cases remain a critical issue. Over 2,07,081 civil cases are currently pending, with 1,47,963 pending for over a year. Similarly, the criminal docket shows 50,785 pending cases, necessitating further reforms for a more efficient judicial process.

(With inputs from agencies.)