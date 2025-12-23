Kerala High Court's Disposal Surge: A Step Toward Justice Efficiency
In 2025, the Kerala High Court achieved a remarkable increase in case disposals with a rise of over six percent from the previous year. Despite significant achievements, the challenge of high case pendency persists, highlighting the need for systemic reforms to enhance the justice delivery framework.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala High Court has recorded a notable surge in case disposals for 2025, marking a rise of over six percent compared to 2024 figures. Official reports indicate that the court disposed of 1,09,239 cases in 2025, a significant increase from 1,02,963 the previous year.
Justice P V Kunhikrishnan led in individual performances, disposing of 15,026 cases, followed by Justices C S Dias, Bechu Kurian Thomas, and C P Mohammed Nias D. The collective efforts of the bench and bar have been commended for streamlining procedures and enhancing courtroom productivity.
Despite these achievements, pending cases remain a critical issue. Over 2,07,081 civil cases are currently pending, with 1,47,963 pending for over a year. Similarly, the criminal docket shows 50,785 pending cases, necessitating further reforms for a more efficient judicial process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
