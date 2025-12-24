Delhi High Court Shakes Up GST, Media, and Local Compliance

The Delhi High Court made significant rulings on Wednesday, emphasizing the importance of addressing air pollution, media freedom, and local governance. The court urged the GST Council to reconsider the taxation on air purifiers, highlighting the urgent need for solutions to the capital's deteriorating air quality.

In another development, the court dismissed a plea to halt the web series 'UP 77,' reportedly based on the life of deceased gangster Vikas Dubey, thereby underlining the judiciary's stance on media expression and content dissemination.

Additionally, the court directed city authorities to enforce regulations on cafes, bars, and restaurants in Majnu ka Tila operating without proper building plans and safety measures, ensuring compliance with development requirements in this bustling area.

(With inputs from agencies.)