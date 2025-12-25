Tense Skies: Polish Jets Intercept Russian Plane Over Baltic Sea

In a tense encounter over the Baltic Sea, Polish fighter jets successfully intercepted a Russian reconnaissance plane flying dangerously close to the nation's airspace. The incident took place on Thursday, according to the Polish army, reflecting heightened vigilance among NATO's eastern flank nations.

This interception comes amid ongoing concerns about airspace violations in the region. Last September, the airspace of NATO ally Estonia was breached by three Russian jets, and over 20 Russian drones entered Polish airspace, escalating regional tensions.

Moreover, the Polish military reported detecting suspicious objects entering from the direction of Belarus, identified after analysis as smuggling balloons carried by prevailing winds. As a precaution, northeast Poland's airspace near the Belarus border was temporarily closed to civilian flights.