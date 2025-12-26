Left Menu

Farmer killed after getting trapped in sugarcane harvester in Latur

PTI | Latur | Updated: 26-12-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 17:00 IST
Farmer killed after getting trapped in sugarcane harvester in Latur
A 40-year-old farmer was killed after being caught in a sugarcane harvester in Maharashtra's Latur district, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place during harvesting operations in Aashiv village in Ausa tehsil on Wednesday afternoon, he added.

''Shankar Prabhakar Sawant was trying to remove some sugarcane that had fallen inside the harvester when he got trapped in its parts. He died on the spot. His body was retrieved late in the evening as the driver of the harvester realised much later that Sawant had got trapped and killed inside,'' the Bhada police station official said.

Sawant is survived by his mother, wife, two sons and two daughters, he added.

A case has been registered and further probe is underway, the official said.

