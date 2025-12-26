Will move Supreme Court, have faith in it: Unnao rape survivor's mother at protest outside Delhi HC

The Unnao rape survivor's mother on Friday said she will approach the Supreme Court challenging the suspension of life term of convict Kuldeep Sengar as she participated in a protest outside the Delhi High Court against the last week's verdict.

Activists from the All India Democratic Women's Association along with activist Yogita Bhayana and the survivor's mother held a protest outside the court, demanding cancellation of the bail of Sengar, an expelled BJP MLA.

Speaking to PTI, the survivor's mother said she had come to the high court to protest as her daughter had endured immense suffering. "I am not blaming the entire high court, but only the two judges whose decision has shattered our trust," she said.

The mother added that earlier judges had delivered justice to the family, but the accused had now been granted bail. "This is an injustice towards our family. We will approach the Supreme Court, as I have faith in it," she told PTI.

Scores of protesters gathered outside the high court holding placards saying: "Kuldeep Sengar ki umar kaid ki saza barkaraar rahe" and "Mahilaon ki garima ke saath khilwad nahi chalega" They also raised slogans such as "Balatkariyo ko sanrakshan dena band kro" and "Gunehgaron ko bachana band karo" (stop protecting rapists and convicts) in support of the Unnao rape survivor.

Criticizing the central government over the ruling, one of the protesters said, "How can the BJP government or the court give him bail. They have to dismiss his bail or this government must go." "This is not a coincidence that the bail was granted just two days before court holidays. This is a planned move. The citizens of this country are not foolish. Till how long will they continue to deceive us…," another woman said.

Demanding the cancellation of Sengar's bail, another protester said, "He has raped a girl and killed her father because of which she is still in this condition. Stop giving protection to the rapist and protect the victims." As the agitators continued their protest, the Delhi Police announced through microphone that demonstration in front of the Delhi High Court is not allowed, warning them of legal action. ''Demonstrating here is prohibited and illegal. Legal action can be taken against you. If you want to protest, go to Jantar Mantar,'' a police personnel said.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered the release of Sengar, who is serving a life term in the case, on bail pending the disposal of his appeal against his conviction by a trial court in December 2019.

In its order, the court directed that the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA shall not come within a five-kilometre radius of the victim's residence or threaten the rape survivor or her mother, and said any violation of the conditions would automatically lead to the cancellation of his bail.

However, Sengar will remain in jail as he is also serving a 10-year sentence in connection with the custodial death of the survivor's father and has not been granted bail in that case.

