Delhi court grants bail to six accused in India Gate protest case

A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to six protesters arrested in connection with an agitation on Kartavya Path, where slogans were allegedly raised in support of slain Maoist commander Madvi Hidma.

Additional Sessions Judge Amit Bansal granted bail to Ilakkiya, Ayisha Wafiya, Ravjot Kaur, Gurkirat Kaur, Abhinash Satyapathi and Kranti.

A detailed order is awaited.

The protest took place at the India Gate on November 23, during which some agitators were accused of raising pro-Hidma slogans and using pepper spray on the police trying to contain them.

According to the police, 23 protesters were arrested in two separate cases lodged at the Parliament Street and Kartavya Path police stations.

