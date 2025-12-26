Left Menu

Court Sentences Mother to 10 Years for Attempted Prostitution of Daughter

A court sentenced a woman to 10 years imprisonment for attempting to sell her teenage daughter into prostitution. Described as betrayal of maternal trust, the verdict emphasized the sanctity of the mother-child bond. The case emerged after an NGO sting operation. Other accused were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 22:26 IST
  • India

A woman was sentenced to 10 years in jail by a court for attempting to sell her teenage daughter into prostitution, described as a betrayal of trust and maternal love.

In a verdict delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Neeta Anekar, the woman was convicted under various laws, including the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act.

The case was uncovered following a sting operation by an NGO, which revealed the woman's actions. Authorities arrested the mother and two other women, who were later acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

