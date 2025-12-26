Court Sentences Mother to 10 Years for Attempted Prostitution of Daughter

A woman was sentenced to 10 years in jail by a court for attempting to sell her teenage daughter into prostitution, described as a betrayal of trust and maternal love.

In a verdict delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Neeta Anekar, the woman was convicted under various laws, including the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act.

The case was uncovered following a sting operation by an NGO, which revealed the woman's actions. Authorities arrested the mother and two other women, who were later acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

