Thailand and Cambodia Seal New Ceasefire Amidst Border Tensions

On Saturday, Thailand and Cambodia signed a new ceasefire agreement aimed at ending weeks of intense fighting over disputed border areas. The pact, which took effect at noon (0500 GMT), seeks to halt military actions, particularly airstrikes by Thailand, and commits to no further airspace violations for military purposes.

The agreement includes key terms such as the return of 18 Cambodian soldiers imprisoned in Thailand and adherence to previous measures overseeing border demarcation and mine ban treaties. Both countries have faced substantial civilian casualties, with hundreds of thousands displaced due to ongoing conflict.

The recent ceasefire, praised by Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for prioritizing civilian safety, follows numerous agreements that have seen limited success. Both Thailand and Cambodia have committed to joint mine-clearance efforts and curbing organized transnational crimes, marking a tentative step towards sustainable peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)