Allegations of Corruption and Threats in Custodial Death Case

The family of a man who died in police custody has accused four officers of threatening his life in exchange for a bribe. The man was reported to have committed suicide while in the lockup of Gurugram's crime unit in Farrukhnagar, according to police.

Identified as Aasif Iqbal, 22, from Rampur village in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi district, the man was detained on theft charges, with cases spanning Delhi, Faridabad and Gurugram. Police say he was found dead after allegedly hanging himself from the window grill using a quilt provided for warmth.

Iqbal's family alleges the police had demanded a bribe of Rs 4 lakh, later reduced to Rs 2 lakh, threatening an encounter death if not paid. Authorities have launched an investigation, transferred the officers involved, and initiated a murder case following the allegations.

