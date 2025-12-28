Fake Gold Bust in Kamrup: Trio Arrested
Three individuals were apprehended in Assam's Kamrup district with over one kilogram of counterfeit gold. Police recovered 1.4 kg of fake gold biscuits from a vehicle en route to Tamulpur. Two suspects are from Bokajan, Assam, and one from Rajasthan. The incident is under investigation.
- Country:
- India
In a crackdown on counterfeit materials, Assam police arrested three individuals in the Kamrup district on Sunday. The arrests followed the discovery of over a kilogram of fake gold biscuits in a vehicle headed to Tamulpur.
Rangia police station officer in-charge, Premankur Hazarika, revealed that a tip-off led to the seizure of 1.4 kg of counterfeit gold biscuits. The haul comprised 90 pieces of 10 grams each and 100 pieces of 5 grams each.
The arrested individuals include two residents of Bokajan, Assam, and one from Rajasthan. The authorities have also confiscated the vehicle and three mobile phones linked to the suspects. Investigations are currently ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)