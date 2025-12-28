Fake Gold Bust in Kamrup: Trio Arrested

In a crackdown on counterfeit materials, Assam police arrested three individuals in the Kamrup district on Sunday. The arrests followed the discovery of over a kilogram of fake gold biscuits in a vehicle headed to Tamulpur.

Rangia police station officer in-charge, Premankur Hazarika, revealed that a tip-off led to the seizure of 1.4 kg of counterfeit gold biscuits. The haul comprised 90 pieces of 10 grams each and 100 pieces of 5 grams each.

The arrested individuals include two residents of Bokajan, Assam, and one from Rajasthan. The authorities have also confiscated the vehicle and three mobile phones linked to the suspects. Investigations are currently ongoing.

