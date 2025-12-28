Left Menu

Fake Gold Bust in Kamrup: Trio Arrested

Three individuals were apprehended in Assam's Kamrup district with over one kilogram of counterfeit gold. Police recovered 1.4 kg of fake gold biscuits from a vehicle en route to Tamulpur. Two suspects are from Bokajan, Assam, and one from Rajasthan. The incident is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-12-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 22:54 IST
Fake Gold Bust in Kamrup: Trio Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a crackdown on counterfeit materials, Assam police arrested three individuals in the Kamrup district on Sunday. The arrests followed the discovery of over a kilogram of fake gold biscuits in a vehicle headed to Tamulpur.

Rangia police station officer in-charge, Premankur Hazarika, revealed that a tip-off led to the seizure of 1.4 kg of counterfeit gold biscuits. The haul comprised 90 pieces of 10 grams each and 100 pieces of 5 grams each.

The arrested individuals include two residents of Bokajan, Assam, and one from Rajasthan. The authorities have also confiscated the vehicle and three mobile phones linked to the suspects. Investigations are currently ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling a Tragedy: Indians in Russia's Army

Unraveling a Tragedy: Indians in Russia's Army

 India
2
Putin and Trump Unite Against Temporary Ceasefire: A Call for Bold Decisions

Putin and Trump Unite Against Temporary Ceasefire: A Call for Bold Decisions

 Global
3
Deadly Deluge in Spain: Floods Wreak Havoc in Southern and Eastern Provinces

Deadly Deluge in Spain: Floods Wreak Havoc in Southern and Eastern Provinces

 Venezuela
4
Tragedy in Suriname: Knife Attack Devastates Community

Tragedy in Suriname: Knife Attack Devastates Community

 Suriname

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025