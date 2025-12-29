Australia's Leaders Under Pressure: Calls for Deeper Inquiry into Bondi Mass Shooting

Following the tragic mass shooting at Bondi Beach, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has initiated an independent review of law enforcement agencies. The review will determine if existing laws or gaps in information prevented authorities from taking action against the attackers, allegedly inspired by the Islamic State.

The attack, which claimed fifteen lives during a Jewish Hanukkah celebration, has shocked a nation known for its strict gun laws. It has sparked calls for more stringent controls and inquiries into the rise of antisemitism. The victims' families have urged the government to establish a royal commission to investigate the attack further.

Albanese is under increasing pressure to address these concerns. Although resisting a royal commission, he announced that an independent report would be submitted in April, with Parliament set to consider possible legislative changes next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)