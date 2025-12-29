Legal Battle Intensifies: Speaker Against Accusations Towards Delhi High Court Judges
The Supreme Court criticized attempts to use political influence in the case of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, whose life sentence in the Unnao rape case was suspended by the Delhi High Court. Allegations against the judges were condemned, emphasizing their integrity. The apex court stayed the suspension of Sengar's sentence.
India
- India
The Supreme Court has voiced concerns over attempts by some individuals to exploit political advantages in the case involving expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar. Sengar, whose life imprisonment in the notorious Unnao rape case was suspended, has supporters accusing Delhi High Court judges of misconduct.
The judicial panel, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, noted that they are aware of these attempts, indicating a need for careful scrutiny. Advocate N Hariharan, representing Sengar, highlighted that false claims against the judges were being propagated publicly, labeling it a worrying trend.
Amidst ongoing support for the judiciary's role, the Solicitor General reaffirmed the unimpeachable integrity of the Delhi High Court judges. Conclusively, the Supreme Court placed a stay on the high court's order, ensuring Sengar remains in custody pending his appeal.
