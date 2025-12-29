Left Menu

Legal Battle Intensifies: Speaker Against Accusations Towards Delhi High Court Judges

The Supreme Court criticized attempts to use political influence in the case of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, whose life sentence in the Unnao rape case was suspended by the Delhi High Court. Allegations against the judges were condemned, emphasizing their integrity. The apex court stayed the suspension of Sengar's sentence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 17:53 IST
Legal Battle Intensifies: Speaker Against Accusations Towards Delhi High Court Judges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has voiced concerns over attempts by some individuals to exploit political advantages in the case involving expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar. Sengar, whose life imprisonment in the notorious Unnao rape case was suspended, has supporters accusing Delhi High Court judges of misconduct.

The judicial panel, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, noted that they are aware of these attempts, indicating a need for careful scrutiny. Advocate N Hariharan, representing Sengar, highlighted that false claims against the judges were being propagated publicly, labeling it a worrying trend.

Amidst ongoing support for the judiciary's role, the Solicitor General reaffirmed the unimpeachable integrity of the Delhi High Court judges. Conclusively, the Supreme Court placed a stay on the high court's order, ensuring Sengar remains in custody pending his appeal.

TRENDING

1
CCTV Footage Catalyzes Controversy: Lawyer, Policemen Clash in Madhya Pradesh

CCTV Footage Catalyzes Controversy: Lawyer, Policemen Clash in Madhya Prades...

 India
2
Tragic Sinking in Komodo National Park: Spanish Family Struck by Disaster

Tragic Sinking in Komodo National Park: Spanish Family Struck by Disaster

 Indonesia
3
Street Drama Scheme: Road-Rage Ruses Unraveled by Police

Street Drama Scheme: Road-Rage Ruses Unraveled by Police

 India
4
Kazakhstan Oil Exports Plummet Following Drone Strike

Kazakhstan Oil Exports Plummet Following Drone Strike

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025