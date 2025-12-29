Left Menu

Trump and Netanyahu: Navigating Ceasefires and Regional Tensions

The upcoming meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago aims to address the stalled Gaza ceasefire, regional concerns about Iran and Hezbollah, and transitional governance in the Palestinian enclave. Netanyahu faces pressure to make compromises ahead of Israeli elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 17:53 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday at Mar-a-Lago. The agenda includes finalizing a stalled Gaza ceasefire, addressing threats from Iran and Hezbollah, and discussing transitional governance in Gaza.

The two leaders will focus on achieving progress in the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire, which requires significant compromises. Netanyahu, facing upcoming elections, might need to align more with Washington's expectations.

Tensions also arise with the Lebanon ceasefire involving Hezbollah and Iran's tactics. Trump's administration seeks a peaceful resolution, while military actions remain a looming possibility if agreements falter.

