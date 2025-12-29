Trump and Netanyahu: Navigating Ceasefires and Regional Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday at Mar-a-Lago. The agenda includes finalizing a stalled Gaza ceasefire, addressing threats from Iran and Hezbollah, and discussing transitional governance in Gaza.

The two leaders will focus on achieving progress in the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire, which requires significant compromises. Netanyahu, facing upcoming elections, might need to align more with Washington's expectations.

Tensions also arise with the Lebanon ceasefire involving Hezbollah and Iran's tactics. Trump's administration seeks a peaceful resolution, while military actions remain a looming possibility if agreements falter.