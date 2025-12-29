Left Menu

Pakistani Forces Eliminate TTP Threat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistani security forces killed five TTP terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bajaur district. The operation, based on intelligence, targeted members of 'Fitna al Khwarij.' Along with the terrorists, an Army Major was also killed. Weapons and ammunition were recovered, and further sanitisation operations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 29-12-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 21:28 IST
Pakistani Forces Eliminate TTP Threat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant development, Pakistani security forces successfully neutralized five terrorists affiliated with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bajaur district.

The operation, targeting elements of 'Fitna al Khwarij,' resulted in the recovery of weapons and ammunition. Sadly, an Army Major lost his life during the exchange of fire.

The military's media wing confirmed ongoing sanitisation efforts to ensure the eradication of any remaining terrorist threats in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
National Outcry: Call for Justice in Racial Attack Tragedy

National Outcry: Call for Justice in Racial Attack Tragedy

 India
2
Mumbai: 5 to 6 persons injured after being hit by BEST bus while the vehicle was reversing, says official.

Mumbai: 5 to 6 persons injured after being hit by BEST bus while the vehicle...

 India
3
Minister Rijiju Condemns Racial Attack, Calls for United Fight Against Discrimination

Minister Rijiju Condemns Racial Attack, Calls for United Fight Against Discr...

 India
4
FTSE 100 Remains Steady Amid Market Shifts: Key Developments

FTSE 100 Remains Steady Amid Market Shifts: Key Developments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025