Pakistani Forces Eliminate TTP Threat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a significant development, Pakistani security forces successfully neutralized five terrorists affiliated with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bajaur district.

The operation, targeting elements of 'Fitna al Khwarij,' resulted in the recovery of weapons and ammunition. Sadly, an Army Major lost his life during the exchange of fire.

The military's media wing confirmed ongoing sanitisation efforts to ensure the eradication of any remaining terrorist threats in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)