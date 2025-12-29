Pakistani Forces Eliminate TTP Threat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistani security forces killed five TTP terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bajaur district. The operation, based on intelligence, targeted members of 'Fitna al Khwarij.' Along with the terrorists, an Army Major was also killed. Weapons and ammunition were recovered, and further sanitisation operations are underway.
In a significant development, Pakistani security forces successfully neutralized five terrorists affiliated with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bajaur district.
The operation, targeting elements of 'Fitna al Khwarij,' resulted in the recovery of weapons and ammunition. Sadly, an Army Major lost his life during the exchange of fire.
The military's media wing confirmed ongoing sanitisation efforts to ensure the eradication of any remaining terrorist threats in the region.
