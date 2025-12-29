Left Menu

Contentious Asylum Regulation: A Legacy of Pandemic Policies

The U.S. plans to restrict asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border based on emergency public health concerns, a policy designed during Trump's first term and retained through Biden's presidency. Criticized for overuse, the regulation now includes the ability to deny 'withholding of removal' protection, revealing ongoing tensions in immigration policy.

The United States government is set to implement a controversial regulation that permits denying asylum to migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border under the guise of public health concerns—initially crafted during President Trump's first term in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The regulation, effective from Wednesday, allows authorities to bar asylum based on 'emergency public health concerns generated by a communicable disease,' as published in the Federal Register. Although the restrictions don't apply immediately, they equip the administration with a mechanism to limit asylum access, echoing previous Title 42 measures by rapidly expelling migrants to prevent virus spread.

While the Biden administration delayed this regulation's activation several times, advocates criticize its potential misuse given the wide discretionary powers it bestows. Concerns persist over the regulation's implications for 'withholding of removal' and broader immigration policy, as federal agencies can further restrict avenues for protection at the border.

