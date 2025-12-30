Left Menu

U.S. Military Executes Lethal Strike in Pacific Ocean

The U.S. military conducted a strike on a boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing two men suspected of drug-related activities linked to terrorist organizations. The operation, carried out by Joint Task Force Southern Spear, was deemed a success with no injuries to U.S. personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-12-2025 04:47 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 04:47 IST
The U.S. military reported successfully executing a strike on a boat amidst international waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean, resulting in the deaths of two individuals suspected of drug trafficking ties. This operation was managed by Joint Task Force Southern Spear, targeting a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations.

The official statement from the U.S. Southern Command, shared on the social media platform X, highlighted the strategic nature of the intervention, emphasizing the preventive measures against potential threats. The action was swift and precisely coordinated within the remit of international maritime laws.

Importantly, the military confirmed that all U.S. personnel involved in the operation remained unharmed, marking another significant milestone in anti-terrorism and anti-narcotic efforts in the region. The strike underscores the ongoing commitment to safeguarding global security interests in strategic waters.

