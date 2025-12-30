Iran's Economic Turmoil: Protests Over Cost of Living Escalate

In Iran, widespread protests concerning the skyrocketing cost of living have reached several universities as students, shopkeepers, and bazaar merchants unite in discontent. This movement comes amidst a precipitous decline in the value of Iran's rial and soaring inflation rates.

The Iranian government has acknowledged the legitimacy of these grievances, promising to engage in dialogue with protest leaders. President Masoud Pezeshkian called for officials to heed protesters' demands, while acknowledging the severe economic pressures faced by the populace.

Sanctions and economic mismanagement have exacerbated the situation, leading to heightened unrest. With the Iranian currency hitting a nadir and inflation wreaking havoc on household budgets, the government's challenge is to address these economic woes while quelling burgeoning dissatisfaction across the nation.

