Cybersecurity Pros Turned Culprits in Ransomware Scandal

Two U.S. cybersecurity professionals have confessed to working with a notorious ransomware group, U.S. Department of Justice confirmed Tuesday. Ryan Goldberg, 40, from Georgia, and Kevin Martin, 36, from Texas, have both pled guilty in a Miami federal court to conspiring in extortion-related activities.

The digital security experts now await sentencing, facing up to 20 years of imprisonment. Representing the dark side of cybersecurity, Goldberg and Martin were implicated in encrypting networks of U.S. firms to squeeze out cryptocurrency payments, in association with the hacking group ALPHV Blackcat.

Their ties to recognized cybersecurity establishments like DigitalMint and Sygnia have brought heightened attention to the case. Both companies have distanced themselves, emphasizing no prior knowledge of the illicit activities and cooperating fully with investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)