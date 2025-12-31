India's Geopolitical Tightrope in 2025: Navigating Conflict and Cooperation

India's diplomacy in 2025 faced unprecedented challenges as it navigated military conflict with Pakistan, tariff tensions with the US under President Trump, and deteriorating relations with Bangladesh.

Following a devastating terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in April, India responded with 'Operation Sindoor' against terror infrastructures in Pakistan, escalating regional tensions.

Amid these challenges, India improved relations with China and Russia, formed a historic trade agreement with the UK, and focused on its energy security strategy, illustrating its diplomatic resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)