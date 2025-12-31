Left Menu

India's Geopolitical Tightrope in 2025: Navigating Conflict and Cooperation

In 2025, India's diplomacy faced significant challenges with military conflicts involving Pakistan, strained US relations under Trump, and tensions with Bangladesh. Amid these, India improved ties with China and Russia, sealed a trade deal with the UK, and focused on Indo-Pacific and energy security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 10:01 IST
India's Geopolitical Tightrope in 2025: Navigating Conflict and Cooperation
  • Country:
  • India

India's diplomacy in 2025 faced unprecedented challenges as it navigated military conflict with Pakistan, tariff tensions with the US under President Trump, and deteriorating relations with Bangladesh.

Following a devastating terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in April, India responded with 'Operation Sindoor' against terror infrastructures in Pakistan, escalating regional tensions.

Amid these challenges, India improved relations with China and Russia, formed a historic trade agreement with the UK, and focused on its energy security strategy, illustrating its diplomatic resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Early Pension Boost: Andhra Pradesh Delivers New Year Cheer

Early Pension Boost: Andhra Pradesh Delivers New Year Cheer

 India
2
Uganda Detains Prominent Activist Amid Election Crackdown

Uganda Detains Prominent Activist Amid Election Crackdown

 Uganda
3
Delayed Launch of Trump's Gold-colored Smartphone

Delayed Launch of Trump's Gold-colored Smartphone

 Global
4
Earthquake Shakes Susanville, California

Earthquake Shakes Susanville, California

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025