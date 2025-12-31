India's Geopolitical Tightrope in 2025: Navigating Conflict and Cooperation
In 2025, India's diplomacy faced significant challenges with military conflicts involving Pakistan, strained US relations under Trump, and tensions with Bangladesh. Amid these, India improved ties with China and Russia, sealed a trade deal with the UK, and focused on Indo-Pacific and energy security.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 10:01 IST
India's diplomacy in 2025 faced unprecedented challenges as it navigated military conflict with Pakistan, tariff tensions with the US under President Trump, and deteriorating relations with Bangladesh.
Following a devastating terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in April, India responded with 'Operation Sindoor' against terror infrastructures in Pakistan, escalating regional tensions.
Amid these challenges, India improved relations with China and Russia, formed a historic trade agreement with the UK, and focused on its energy security strategy, illustrating its diplomatic resilience.
