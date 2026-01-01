Trump Lifts Sanctions on Spyware Executives: Intellexa's Controversial Comeback

The administration of President Donald Trump has revoked sanctions on three executives associated with the spyware consortium Intellexa, a decision detailed in a notice on the U.S. Treasury's website. This action partially reverses sanctions imposed by former President Joe Biden on seven individuals connected to the consortium.

The U.S. Treasury initially characterized Intellexa as an 'international web of decentralized companies' marketing invasive spyware products. A Treasury spokesperson declined to comment, while a U.S. official said the decision followed 'normal administrative process' based on a petition for reconsideration, noting these individuals had distanced themselves from Intellexa.

Sanctions were lifted on Sara Hamou, Andrea Gambazzi, and Merom Harpaz, linked with managerial and distributive roles within Intellexa. The consortium's flagship product, 'Predator' spyware, has been embroiled in various controversies, including alleged surveillance activities in Greece and attempted hacks of U.S. Congress members.

