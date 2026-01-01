Left Menu

Trump Lifts Sanctions on Spyware Executives: Intellexa's Controversial Comeback

The Trump administration has lifted sanctions on three executives tied to the spyware consortium Intellexa. Last year, under President Biden, sanctions were imposed on seven individuals linked to the group. The reversal follows a request for reconsideration after executives demonstrated measures to sever ties with Intellexa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-01-2026 07:06 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 07:06 IST
The administration of President Donald Trump has revoked sanctions on three executives associated with the spyware consortium Intellexa, a decision detailed in a notice on the U.S. Treasury's website. This action partially reverses sanctions imposed by former President Joe Biden on seven individuals connected to the consortium.

The U.S. Treasury initially characterized Intellexa as an 'international web of decentralized companies' marketing invasive spyware products. A Treasury spokesperson declined to comment, while a U.S. official said the decision followed 'normal administrative process' based on a petition for reconsideration, noting these individuals had distanced themselves from Intellexa.

Sanctions were lifted on Sara Hamou, Andrea Gambazzi, and Merom Harpaz, linked with managerial and distributive roles within Intellexa. The consortium's flagship product, 'Predator' spyware, has been embroiled in various controversies, including alleged surveillance activities in Greece and attempted hacks of U.S. Congress members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

