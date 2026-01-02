Medical Scandal Unfolds: Intern Doctor Accused of Assault and Threats

An intern doctor from a government medical institute is under investigation following allegations of sexual assault against a nursing student, perpetrated under the false promise of marriage. Threats to expose the victim's private photos were also made, police confirmed.

According to Deputy Commissioner Vishwajeet Srivastava, they are verifying the background of the accused while actively seeking his whereabouts. The nursing student's testimony will be formally recorded by a magistrate as part of the ongoing investigation.

This incident follows a similar complaint from a fortnight ago, where a doctor from West Bengal accused a colleague of duping her under the guise of a relationship, raising concerns of religious coercion. Authorities are addressing these serious allegations and ensuring the accused's apprehension.

