Crackdown on Illegal Encroachments Following Chomu Stone Pelting Incident

Authorities in Chomu swung into action on Friday, demolishing illegal structures at residences tied to a recent stone-pelting incident. The municipal council issued notices to 23 individuals, providing them with a deadline that expired prior to the demolition efforts.

The unrest, which unfolded on the night of December 25, began due to a dispute over iron railings outside a mosque situated near the Chomu bus stand. The altercation escalated, resulting in stone-throwing at police officers, resulting in injuries to six cops.

In response to the heightened tensions, internet services in Chomu were temporarily suspended for two days. Security measures were also enhanced in key areas like Imam Chowk and Pathan Mohalla during the dismantling operations, as confirmed by SHO Chomu Pradeep Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)