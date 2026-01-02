Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Encroachments Following Chomu Stone Pelting Incident

Authorities in Chomu demolished illegal encroachments at residences of those involved in a recent stone-pelting incident. Notices were issued to 23 individuals before the demolition. The unrest originated from a dispute over iron railings near a mosque, resulting in injuries and a temporary internet shutdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 02-01-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 19:16 IST
Crackdown on Illegal Encroachments Following Chomu Stone Pelting Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Chomu swung into action on Friday, demolishing illegal structures at residences tied to a recent stone-pelting incident. The municipal council issued notices to 23 individuals, providing them with a deadline that expired prior to the demolition efforts.

The unrest, which unfolded on the night of December 25, began due to a dispute over iron railings outside a mosque situated near the Chomu bus stand. The altercation escalated, resulting in stone-throwing at police officers, resulting in injuries to six cops.

In response to the heightened tensions, internet services in Chomu were temporarily suspended for two days. Security measures were also enhanced in key areas like Imam Chowk and Pathan Mohalla during the dismantling operations, as confirmed by SHO Chomu Pradeep Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Crackdown: Odisha Officials Arrested for Embezzling Government Funds

Corruption Crackdown: Odisha Officials Arrested for Embezzling Government Fu...

 India
2
Delhi Murder Mystery: Two Arrested, One on the Run

Delhi Murder Mystery: Two Arrested, One on the Run

 India
3
Cricket Stars Play Behind Closed Doors in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Cricket Stars Play Behind Closed Doors in Vijay Hazare Trophy

 India
4
Unopposed Victories Set Stage for Maharashtra's Local Elections Showdown

Unopposed Victories Set Stage for Maharashtra's Local Elections Showdown

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026