Trio Arrested for Alleged Murder Near Naina Devi Temple

Authorities on Friday announced the arrest of three individuals, among them a father and son, in connection with the alleged murder of a woman near the Naina Devi temple last December.

The woman's body was discovered on December 17, tied up and with a scarf used as a noose, prompting a special team to review surveillance footage.

The suspects, apprehended from Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, have been transferred to the local police station while investigations continue regarding the motive behind the crime.