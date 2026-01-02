Inferno Investigation: Swiss Ski Resort Tragedy Under Scrutiny
A deadly fire at a Swiss ski resort, killing at least 40 people, is believed to have been ignited by 'fountain candle' sparklers. Investigators are probing social media, and survivors' testimonies, and examining prior renovations and materials used. No scenarios are ruled out as the investigation intensifies.
An investigation into a tragic fire at a Swiss ski resort that claimed at least 40 lives is focusing on 'fountain candle' sparklers as a potential cause. The region's chief prosecutor, Beatrice Pilloud, indicated that the sparklers, which were attached to champagne bottles and moved too close to the ceiling, may have sparked the blaze.
The probe includes a thorough examination of social media videos, survivor interviews, and an assessment of the building's previous renovations and safety compliance. Investigators are scrutinizing materials used, fire extinguishing systems, and escape routes to determine the cause of the fire's rapid spread.
Further investigations will assess whether criminal liability is applicable. The bar's owners have cooperated, and no flight risks have been identified. Prosecutor Pilloud stated that should any individuals be found liable and still living, charges including negligent arson and homicide could be pursued.
