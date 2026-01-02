Foiled Plot: The New Year's Eve ISIS-Inspired Attack Plan

The U.S. Justice Department announced on Friday that it successfully thwarted an alleged plot by an 18-year-old from North Carolina, Christian Sturdivant, to execute an ISIS-inspired attack on New Year's Eve. This intervention prevented what could have been a devastating event utilizing knives and hammers.

Sturdivant, who hails from Mint Hill, North Carolina, now faces charges of providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization. He was apprehended on Wednesday and formally faced these charges in court on Friday. The attack target was his hometown, with plans set against local establishments.

Law enforcement, including the FBI, seized documents and weapons from Sturdivant's residence. This preemptive action followed his year-long preparation and online communications with undercover agents, during which detailed plans and weaponry were discussed. His previous contact with an ISIS member in 2022 had already brought him to the FBI's attention, although he initially received psychological treatment instead of charges.

