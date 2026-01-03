Venezuela Condemns US 'Military Aggression'
Venezuela's government, led by President Nicolas Maduro, has condemned what it describes as 'military aggression' by the United States. Attacks reportedly occurred in Caracas and several states. Maduro has declared a national emergency, urging social and political forces to mobilize.
In a bold statement on Saturday, Venezuela's government under President Nicolas Maduro criticized what it termed 'military aggression' by the United States, escalating tensions between the two nations.
The Venezuelan government reported attacks in the capital city of Caracas as well as in the states of Miranda, Aragua, and La Guaira. This development has compelled President Maduro to declare a national emergency.
In response to these events, President Maduro has called upon various social and political groups within the country to activate mobilization plans, as the nation grapples with what it sees as external threats.
