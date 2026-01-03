Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Missing Saroops: SGPC vs. AAP Government Clash

SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami accused the AAP government of interfering in SGPC's matters following an FIR over 328 missing 'saroops' of Guru Granth Sahib. Dhami rebuffs government involvement, emphasizing SGPC's autonomy under Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925. Police raids continue as investigation progresses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-01-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 16:28 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Missing Saroops: SGPC vs. AAP Government Clash
  • Country:
  • India

SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami has lashed out at the AAP government for allegedly using the issue of 328 missing 'saroops' of the Guru Granth Sahib for political gain. Dhami criticized the government's registration of an FIR, accusing them of interfering in the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee's (SGPC) jurisdiction.

The Aam Aadmi Party leaders have urged the SGPC to cooperate in the police investigation, while Dhami argues that the SGPC is a constitutional body under the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925, and the matter concerns only the SGPC's internal jurisdiction. Despite the arrest of CA Satinder Singh Kohli, the SGPC remains firm on maintaining its autonomy.

Police investigations, including multiple raids, continue, targeting individuals allegedly linked to the case. The matter, which became a significant controversy in June 2020, has led to a clash between the SGPC and the state government, with Dhami vowing not to tolerate further government interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

