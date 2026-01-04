Tragedy Strikes at Amritsar Wedding: AAP Leader Jharmal Singh Shot Dead
Jharmal Singh, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party and village sarpanch, was shot dead by unidentified individuals at a wedding in Amritsar. Police are conducting an investigation with CCTV footage and eyewitness testimonies to apprehend the suspects responsible for this tragic incident.
Aam Aadmi Party leader and village sarpanch, Jharmal Singh, was tragically shot dead during a wedding ceremony in Amritsar, police confirmed on Sunday.
Singh, hailing from Valthoa village in the Tarn Taran district, was attending the nuptials when unidentified attackers fired at him at close range.
Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the forehead, Singh succumbed to his injuries. Authorities have secured CCTV footage and are interviewing eyewitnesses in a bid to identify and capture the perpetrators.
