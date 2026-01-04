Brooklyn's Notorious MDC: From Power Outages to High-Profile Inmates

The Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn has long been a controversial facility due to its notorious conditions. Recently, the jail made headlines again with the detention of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, adding to its list of high-profile inmates.

Opened in the early 1990s, MDC Brooklyn has faced numerous criticisms over the years, ranging from violence and contraband to dire conditions. Inmates and lawyers have reported cases of rampant violence, and power outages have plunged the facility into darkness, exacerbating these issues.

The federal Bureau of Prisons has since attempted to remedy such problems by increasing staff, addressing maintenance issues, and improving facilities. The Bureau claims these efforts, along with a reduced inmate population, have significantly improved safety within the jail.

