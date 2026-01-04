Left Menu

Brooklyn's Notorious MDC: From Power Outages to High-Profile Inmates

The Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, which holds 1,300 inmates, is infamous for housing high-profile individuals like Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. With a history of violence and poor conditions, recent upgrades aim to improve its reputation. New measures include better infrastructure, increased staff, and crime reduction efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 04-01-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 20:22 IST
Brooklyn's Notorious MDC: From Power Outages to High-Profile Inmates

The Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn has long been a controversial facility due to its notorious conditions. Recently, the jail made headlines again with the detention of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, adding to its list of high-profile inmates.

Opened in the early 1990s, MDC Brooklyn has faced numerous criticisms over the years, ranging from violence and contraband to dire conditions. Inmates and lawyers have reported cases of rampant violence, and power outages have plunged the facility into darkness, exacerbating these issues.

The federal Bureau of Prisons has since attempted to remedy such problems by increasing staff, addressing maintenance issues, and improving facilities. The Bureau claims these efforts, along with a reduced inmate population, have significantly improved safety within the jail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Baroda Sees Impressive Credit Growth in Q3 FY26

Bank of Baroda Sees Impressive Credit Growth in Q3 FY26

 India
2
Tragedy in Niger's Kasuwan-Daji: Gunmen Wreak Havoc in Villager Attack

Tragedy in Niger's Kasuwan-Daji: Gunmen Wreak Havoc in Villager Attack

 Nigeria
3
Controversy Erupts in Maharashtra Civic Polls as Opposition Allegations Fly

Controversy Erupts in Maharashtra Civic Polls as Opposition Allegations Fly

 India
4
Venezuela's Debt Crisis: Challenges and Prospects

Venezuela's Debt Crisis: Challenges and Prospects

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026