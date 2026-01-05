Maduro's Courtroom Drama: Echoes of Noriega in US Indictment

Nicolás Maduro, the ousted Venezuelan leader, is anticipated to appear in a New York courtroom facing drug charges, drawing parallels to the case of Panama's Manuel Noriega. Lawyers are expected to contest his arrest's legality, arguing for sovereign immunity, though experts suggest this defense may falter.

The Justice Department's stance on foreign interventions plays a critical role, with a 1989 opinion permitting forcible abductions likely featuring prominently in Maduro's prosecution. Despite criticisms of regime change motives, the intent is to dismantle what is perceived as a criminal organization.

Maduro's case presents unique challenges, including difficulties in acquiring legal representation due to US sanctions. His defense might argue for limited immunity regarding his actions, yet prosecutorial strategies emphasize the alleged narco-trafficking operations as outside official duties.