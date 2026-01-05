Daring Jailbreak in Kannauj: Inmates Escape Using Blanket Rope

In a bold jailbreak, two undertrial inmates fled from Anaugi district jail, located 25 kilometers from Kannauj district headquarters, using a makeshift rope fashioned from blankets on Sunday night.

The escape came to light during a routine headcount at 10 am on Monday, when jail officials discovered that two prisoners were missing. Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinod Kumar reported that the escapees used the improvised rope to scale the prison wall.

The fugitives have been identified as Dimpy alias Shiva, facing charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Ankit, booked for an alleged Arms Act violation. Authorities, including SP Vinod Kumar and District Magistrate Ashutosh Mohan Agnihotri, are actively seeking their capture, conducting raids at possible hideouts.

(With inputs from agencies.)