Punjab in Turmoil: AAP Leader's Targeted Killing Sparks Political Outrage

Punjab is grappling with an escalating law and order crisis following the assassination of Aam Aadmi Party leader and village sarpanch, Jharmal Singh. The incident occurred in Amritsar as Singh attended a wedding.

Eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage revealed two gunmen approaching and executing Singh at point-blank range, causing immediate chaos as they fled.

Political adversaries have seized the opportunity to critique the AAP-led government, accusing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of failing to maintain security in the state.

