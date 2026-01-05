Tragic New Year's Incident: Arrests Made in Bisrakh Tower Murder Case

In a shocking incident on New Year's Eve, police in Central Noida have detained two individuals accused of murder. The victim, Vineet Raj, was allegedly thrown from the 15th floor of a high-rise residential building during a party.

Initially thought to be accidental, police investigations suggest foul play as Raj was reportedly assaulted by a group of men before the fatal fall. Investigators believe the act was intentional and followed a dispute related to the hosting of the gathering.

Authorities have apprehended suspects Dheeraj Kumar Singh and Vishal Mishra, with efforts underway to locate other individuals implicated in the crime. The victim, involved in educational consultancy, met a tragic end while celebrating the New Year.

